Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research has consistently highlighted an increased prevalence of mental health problems, such posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety, following both man-made and natural disasters. Mentalizing and resilience have been previously identified as potential protective factors against the onset of mental health difficulties following such events.



METHOD: This study first identified the prevalence of PTSD symptoms, depression, anxiety, and stress and subsequently assessed mentalizing abilities and resilience as predictors of PTSD symptomatology in a sample of 521 Lebanese participants following the Beirut Port explosion on August 4, 2020.



RESULTS: Findings were consistent with existing literature highlighting elevated rates of PTSD, depression, and anxiety subsequent to man-made disasters, with higher rates of mental health symptoms observed among women, those with a preexisting diagnosis of psychiatric disorder (1.5 times more likely to meet the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 [PCL-5] cutoff score), and those who had to move houses (over 2 times more likely to meet PCL-5 cutoff) as a consequence of the explosion. Higher mentalizing capacities were positively correlated with higher resilience scores and lower indices of mental health difficulties. Each unit increase in resilience scores was associated with a 3% reduction in meeting PCL-5 cutoff, and poorer mentalizing abilities was associated with a 2-fold increase in the risk of meeting PCL-5 cutoff.



CONCLUSIONS: Presence of a previous psychiatric diagnosis, having to move houses, lower mentalizing capacities, and lower resilience scores were found to predict elevated PCL-5 scores.



FINDINGS are discussed within the framework of recommendations for interventions targeting people affected by traumatic events. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en