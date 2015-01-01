Abstract

Most cases of envenomation by common European vipers (Vipera berus) have not been reported to have neurotoxic manifestations. However, these manifestations have been demonstrated in some cases of envenomation by subspecies of V. berus, found in the Carpathian Basin region of south-eastern Europe. Here, we report the case of a 5-year-old girl from the south of Romania who presented symptoms of neurotoxicity, as well as other systemic and local symptoms, after being bitten by an adder of the V. berus subspecies. Treatment consisted of monovalent antivenom, a corticosteroid, and prophylactic enoxaparin. Neurotoxic manifestations of envenomation as well as other local and systemic symptoms improved within 5 days of treatment. The presented case shows that venom from V. berus subspecies found in the Carpathian Basin can have neurotoxic effects. This case also confirmed the efficacy of monospecific antivenom treatment in bringing about rapid and complete remission, following envenomation.

