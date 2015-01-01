|
Takagi-Stewart J, Muma A, Umali CV, Nelson M, Bansal I, Patel S, Vavilala MS, Mooney SJ. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35877997
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: While microscale pedestrian environment features such as sidewalks and crosswalks can affect pedestrian safety, it is challenging to assess microscale environment associated risk across locations or at scale. Addressing these challenges requires an efficient auditing protocol that can be used to assess frequencies of microscale environment features. For this reason, we developed an eight-item pedestrian environment virtual audit protocol and conducted a descriptive epidemiologic study of pedestrian injury in Washington State, USA.
Keywords
pedestrian safety; CANVAS; Google street view; motor vehicle collision; pedestrian injury; Washington state