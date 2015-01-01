|
Ferenchak NN, Gutierrez RE, Singleton PA. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35878003
OBJECTIVE: Pedestrian fatalities in the United States increased 51% from 2009 to 2019. During that time, pedestrian fatalities occurring at night increased by 63.7%, compared to a 17.6% increase for pedestrian fatalities occurring during daylight conditions. Have there also been increases in serious, minor, and possible pedestrian injuries (i.e., have all pedestrian collisions been occurring more frequently)? Have pedestrian collisions been getting more severe (i.e., are there now higher proportions of more severe injuries)? Have trends differed between night and day? What role does street lighting play in the nighttime trends? METHODS: We analyzed pedestrian fatalities, serious injuries, minor injuries, and possible injuries that occurred in California, North Carolina, and Texas from 2010 to 2019 using linear regressions to explore the strength and statistical significance of trends. We then parsed these trends by lighting condition, exploring outcomes during the day and night and with and without street lighting.
Pedestrian; dark; daylight; fatality; serious injury; street light