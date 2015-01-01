|
Öztürk A, Şenocak R, Kaymak, Hancerliogullari O, Utku Çelik S, Zeybek N. Turk. J. Surg. 2022; 38(1): 67-73.
(Copyright © 2022, Türk Cerrahi Derneği)
35873748
OBJECTIVES: Improving the care of injuries resulting from terrorist attacks requires understanding injury mechanisms in armed conflicts. The aim of this study was to identify injury characteristics in military personnel with thoracoabdominal combat injuries resulting from terrorist attacks in urban settings. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective study of military personnel with thoracoabdominal injuries who were referred to a tertiary center after treating and stabilizing at a primary healthcare organization due to terror-related injuries in various urban regions of Turkey between June 2015 and December 2016 was performed.
terrorism; Combat injury; injury severity score; thoracoabdominal injury; urban