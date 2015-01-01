Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To improve knowledge about blast injury for medical student doctors or surgeons. In the modern uncertain era, education and training programs for blast injuries for medical student doctors or surgeons are recently necessary worldwide. MATERIAL AND METHODS: To understand primary corresponding ability to treat blast injuries, leading to improvement of the trauma education curriculum, a retrospective study by a knowledge survey was performed between 2018 and 2019. The subject had the title of Student Doctor (SD) at university.



RESULTS: The answers of 183 participants who answered the interview questionnaire with 16 questions were summarized. Although most SDs received basic lectures for trauma medicine and majority of SDs knew about mass casualty incidents and primary treatment, the existence of knowledge on soft targets is limited. One-fourth of the SDs knew the characteristics of blast wounds. Most SDs understood priority triage for a conscious person with massive bleeding from a limb with hemostasis to save lives. The 17% selected cardiopulmonary resuscitation first and 72% of SDs could explain hemorrhagic shock; however, only four could explain adequate hemostatic procedures. Most had no interest regarding necessity of their knowledge in the field of serious blast trauma wounds.



CONCLUSION: Experience in trauma surgery training from stages in SDs and authorized education are important for raising students' knowledge of unexpected serious blast incidents.

Language: en