Abstract

Li, C. K., Liu, J., & Chen, X. (2022). Chinese Women's Financial Independence and Their Intimate Partner Violence Victimization Experience. Violence Against Women. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/10778012221097143



In the above-mentioned article, a reference and its in-text citation were missing in the published version. The reference below has been added to the list.



Li, C. K. (2022). The applicability of social structure and social learning theory to explain intimate partner violence perpetration across national contexts. Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/08862605211072166



The in-text citation is also updated in the third paragraph, line 10 on page 4 as 'Several studies in other cultures also showed that societies that value patriarchal cultural norms are more likely to have a high rate of IPV against women (Bui & Morash, 1999; Chan & Straus, 2008; Kim & Emery, 2003; Li, 2022; Ozaki & Otis, 2017; Smith, 1990; Yick & Agbayani-Siewert, 2000; Yoshihama, 2005).'



The correction has been updated in the online version.

Language: en