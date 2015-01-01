|
Shakya S, Harris SJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. Rep. 2022; 3: e100042.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: The opioid overdose crisis remains of critical concern after historic increases in overdose mortality in the United States between 2020 and 2021. Improving access to buprenorphine --a partial opioid agonist and one of three FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment-- and reducing inappropriate opioid prescriptions may help curb mortality. Here, we examined the impact of Medicaid expansion and pain management clinic laws on opioid prescription rates and buprenorphine availability.
Language: en
Buprenorphine; Medicaid; Opioid use disorder; Pain management clinic