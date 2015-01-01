Abstract

Online Gender-Based Violence (KBGO) is a new type of case in Gender-Based Violence, which is currently being reported to Komnas Perempuan. This violence can occur because it is facilitated by the internet and technology. Instagram is a social media that has a large number of users so that it is one of the places for the KBGO case to occur. The purpose of writing this article is to analyze the influence of social media Instagram on KBGO cases during the COVID-19 pandemic and to analyze what efforts can be made in dealing with KBGO cases. The methodology used is a descriptive approach to analyzing literature review as much as 21 literature related to KBGO, social media, instagram, and the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The results of the analysis show that Instagram has an effect on the increase in KBGO cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts are being made to handle the KBGO case, such as creating a special account on instagram as a forum for KBGO victims to share stories they have experienced, conducting online seminars (webinars) during the COVID-19 pandemic, and creating campaigns with posters on Instagram. Overall, incidents of harassment with harsh comments and violations of privacy are the most common types of KBGO cases on Instagram.



Kekerasan Berbasis Gender Online (KBGO) merupakan salah satu jenis kasus baru dalam Kekerasan Berbasis Gender yang saat ini mulai banyak dilaporkan kepada Komnas Perempuan. Kekerasan ini dapat terjadi karena difasilitasi oleh internet serta teknologi. Instagram merupakan media sosial yang memiliki banyak jumlah pengguna sehingga menjadi salah satu wadah terjadinya kasus KBGO. Penulisan artikel ini bertujuan untuk menganalisis pengaruh media sosial instagram terhadap kasus KBGO di masa pandemi COVID-19 serta menganalisis upaya-upaya apa saja yang dapat dilakukan dalam menangani kasus KBGO. Metodologi yang digunakan dengan pendekatan deskriptif analisis telaah pustaka sebanyak 21 literatur yang berkaitan dengan KBGO, media sosial, instagram, dan masa pandemi COVID-19 di Indonesia. Hasil analisis menunjukkan bahwa instagram berpengaruh terhadap peningkatan kasus KBGO di masa pandemi COVID-19. Adapun upaya yang dilakukan untuk menangani kasus KBGO seperti membuat akun khusus di instagram, sebagai wadah untuk korban KBGO berbagi kisah yang pernah dialaminya, melakukan seminar daring (webinar) di masa pandemi COVID-19, dan membuat kampanye dengan poster di instagram. Secara keseluruhan, Peristiwa pelecehan dengan komentar kasar serta pelanggaran privasi merupakan jenis kasus KBGO yang banyak terjadi di instagram.

