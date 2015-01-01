|
Dirna FC. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(2): 75-92.
Pengaruh media sosial "Instagram" di masa pandemi covid-19 terhadap kekerasan berbasis gender online
(Copyright © 2021)
Online Gender-Based Violence (KBGO) is a new type of case in Gender-Based Violence, which is currently being reported to Komnas Perempuan. This violence can occur because it is facilitated by the internet and technology. Instagram is a social media that has a large number of users so that it is one of the places for the KBGO case to occur. The purpose of writing this article is to analyze the influence of social media Instagram on KBGO cases during the COVID-19 pandemic and to analyze what efforts can be made in dealing with KBGO cases. The methodology used is a descriptive approach to analyzing literature review as much as 21 literature related to KBGO, social media, instagram, and the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The results of the analysis show that Instagram has an effect on the increase in KBGO cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts are being made to handle the KBGO case, such as creating a special account on instagram as a forum for KBGO victims to share stories they have experienced, conducting online seminars (webinars) during the COVID-19 pandemic, and creating campaigns with posters on Instagram. Overall, incidents of harassment with harsh comments and violations of privacy are the most common types of KBGO cases on Instagram.
Language: id
COVID-19 pandemic; instagram; KBGO; media sosial; pandemi COVID-19; social media