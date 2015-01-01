|
Citation
|
Saraswati I. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(2): 93-106.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Melihat peran perantara dalam kasus penyebaran video non-konsensual dengan kerangka contextual integrity
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The number of online gender based violence (OGBV) cases in Indonesia are reportedly increasing during the pandemic. The increasing number of internet users and the massive digital transformation during the pandemic has contributed to the escalation in OGBV cases. Gender-based violence has found a new space in the online world, thus threatening women's security, health, and safety. In the OGBV case, the two parties that has been discussed the most were the perpetrators and the victims. However, the discussion forgot about the other party that also had an important influence, namely the digital platform. Digital platfarm like social media has become the medium for OGBV.This paper describes the role of the digital platform as an intermediary party for communication exchange in the cases of online violence, especially OGBV, by applying the contextual integrity framework proposed by Nissenbaum (2010) in the dissemination of non-consensual intimate videos of GA and GL cases. This paper shows that through its system and policies, digital platforms play significant role in facilitating OGBV.
Language: id
|
Keywords
|
digital platforms; intermediary; KBGO; non-consensual intimate video; OGBV; perantara; platform digital; video intim non-konsensual