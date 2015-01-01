Abstract

The number of online gender based violence (OGBV) cases in Indonesia are reportedly increasing during the pandemic. The increasing number of internet users and the massive digital transformation during the pandemic has contributed to the escalation in OGBV cases. Gender-based violence has found a new space in the online world, thus threatening women's security, health, and safety. In the OGBV case, the two parties that has been discussed the most were the perpetrators and the victims. However, the discussion forgot about the other party that also had an important influence, namely the digital platform. Digital platfarm like social media has become the medium for OGBV.This paper describes the role of the digital platform as an intermediary party for communication exchange in the cases of online violence, especially OGBV, by applying the contextual integrity framework proposed by Nissenbaum (2010) in the dissemination of non-consensual intimate videos of GA and GL cases. This paper shows that through its system and policies, digital platforms play significant role in facilitating OGBV.



Jumlah kasus kekerasan berbasis gender online atau KBGO selama masa pandemi dilaporkan meningkat. Penambahan jumlah pengguna internet serta kian masifnya tranformasi digital selama masa pandemi dipandang berkontribusi dalam peningkatan kasus KBGO tersebut. Kekerasan berbasis gender yang selama ini sudah marak terjadi di ranah offline menemukan ruang baru di dunia online sehingga kian mengancam keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan perempuan. Dalam kasus KBGO, dua pihak yang paling banyak dibicarakan adalah pelaku dan korban. Namun, pembicaraan tersebut melupakan pihak lain yang juga berpengaruh penting dalam terjadinya kekerasan, yakni platform digital yang menjadi wadah maupun memfasilitasi peristiwa kekerasan. Platform digital seperti media sosial tercatat menjadi salah satu medium terjadinya KBGO. Tulisan ini memaparkan peran platform digital sebagai perantara dalam kasus kekerasan, khususnya KBGO, dengan menerapkan kerangka contextual integrity yang diajukan Nissenbaum (2010) pada kasus penyebaran video intim non-konsensual yang menimpa GA dan GL. Tulisan ini menunjukkan bahwa melalui sistem dan kebijakan layanannya, pihak perantara turut berperan dalam mendorong terjadinya KBGO.



