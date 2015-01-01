Abstract

The COVID-19 forces people to isolate themselves to prevent the spread of the virus. COVID-19 increases the online activities of individuals to meet all their needs and obligations. Not only service-based applications that increased user activity, but also social media applications, which is Twitter. With the various features that Twitter offers, it not only makes it easier for individuals to communicate with people they know, but also opens up opportunities to interact with other users without any restrictions. Twitter allows its users to upload selfies and allows other users to comment on those selfies/uploads. In this research, authors analyzed sexually comments on @dododid_ selfies during the 2020 period. Using Norman Fairclough's critical discourse analysis method, authors found 3 major discourses related to selfies of men with feminine gender expression, that are beautiful discourse = women, objectification discourse and stigma and stereotypes. Through this study the author also found that online-based gender violence can be experienced by anyone in various forms.



===



Kajian ini akan mengeksplorasi kekerasan berbasis gender dengan mengeksplorasi pengaturan data pribadi dan solusi dominasi patriarki dalam masalah media online. Dengan menggunakan tinjauan pustaka sistematis, tujuan dari penelitian ini adalah memberikan peta kompleksitas dalam masalah pemanfaatan media sosial online. Harapan dari penelitian ini adalah dapat memberikan informasi kepada pembaca tentang masalah hakikat kekerasan berbasis gender online dengan memberikan peta permasalahan sosial di Indonesia. Selain itu, secara akademis, tulisan ini akan mengeksplorasi teori postmodernisme tentang gender, ruang media sosial dan online serta masalah pola pikir struktural terkait kekerasan berbasis gender. Dalam ranah yang lebih praktis, tulisan ini akan memberikan landasan dasar bagi para pemangku kepentingan untuk merumuskan kebijakan terkait kekerasan berbasis gender secara online.

===



Language: id