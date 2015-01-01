|
Citation
|
Imawan RP. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(2): 131-142.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Berebut kuasa tubuh: norma agama dan kuasa tubuh dalam kekerasan gender berbasis online
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 forces people to isolate themselves to prevent the spread of the virus. COVID-19 increases the online activities of individuals to meet all their needs and obligations. Not only service-based applications that increased user activity, but also social media applications, which is Twitter. With the various features that Twitter offers, it not only makes it easier for individuals to communicate with people they know, but also opens up opportunities to interact with other users without any restrictions. Twitter allows its users to upload selfies and allows other users to comment on those selfies/uploads. In this research, authors analyzed sexually comments on @dododid_ selfies during the 2020 period. Using Norman Fairclough's critical discourse analysis method, authors found 3 major discourses related to selfies of men with feminine gender expression, that are beautiful discourse = women, objectification discourse and stigma and stereotypes. Through this study the author also found that online-based gender violence can be experienced by anyone in various forms.
Language: id
|
Keywords
|
Kekerasan berdasarkan gender; media sosial; online; patriarchy; patriarki; post-modernism; post-modernisme; social media; Violence based on gender