Online gender-based violence often occurs in online media. Many news about harassment on the internet has led people to blame the victim. The victims of harassment often blamed people, which causes them to feel ashamed, threatened, and do not get their rights as victims. Blaming the victim also causes many victims to prefer silence rather than telling the problem for fear of blaming. This study aims to review the causes of victim-blaming of published harassment cases through online media to provide policy recommendations to protect the victims. This research was conducted by studying literature through published literature searches and identifying studies related to victim-blaming in published gender-based violence cases through online media. The results demonstrate that gender bias in journalism practices in online media has a role on online media in victim-blaming. The use of victim-biased diction leads the reader to accept stereotypes constructed by online media motivate victim-blaming occurred.



Kekerasan berbasis gender online sering terjadi di media online. Banyak pemberitaan mengenai pelecehan di internet yang menggiring masyarakat untuk menyalahkan korban. Maraknya victim-blaming terhadap korban pelecehan menyebabkan mereka merasa malu, terancam, dan tidak memperoleh haknya sebagai korban. Bahkan, victim-blaming menyebabkan banyaknya korban pelecehan yang lebih memilih bungkam daripada menceritakan permasalahan mereka karena khawatir akan disalahkan. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk melihat penyebab victim-blaming pada kasus pelecehan yang dipublikasikan melalui media online agar dapat memberikan rekomendasi kebijakan untuk perlindungan terhadap korban. Penelitian ini dilakukan dengan studi literatur melalui pencarian inklusif literatur yang telah dipublikasi dan mengidentifikasi studi yang berkaitan dengan victim-blaming pada kasus kekerasan berbasis gender yang dipublikasi melalui media online. Hasil penelitian menunjukkan bahwa peran media online terhadap budaya victim-blaming disebabkan karena adanya bias gender pada praktik jurnalistik pada media online. Penggunaan diksi yang bias terhadap korban, menggiring pembaca menerima stereotip yang dikontruksi oleh media online sehingga tindakan victim-blaming sering terjadi.

