Ihsani SN. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(1): 12-21.
Kekerasan berbasis gender dalam victim-blaming pada kasus pelecehan yang dipublikasi media online
(Copyright © 2021)
unavailable
Online gender-based violence often occurs in online media. Many news about harassment on the internet has led people to blame the victim. The victims of harassment often blamed people, which causes them to feel ashamed, threatened, and do not get their rights as victims. Blaming the victim also causes many victims to prefer silence rather than telling the problem for fear of blaming. This study aims to review the causes of victim-blaming of published harassment cases through online media to provide policy recommendations to protect the victims. This research was conducted by studying literature through published literature searches and identifying studies related to victim-blaming in published gender-based violence cases through online media. The results demonstrate that gender bias in journalism practices in online media has a role on online media in victim-blaming. The use of victim-biased diction leads the reader to accept stereotypes constructed by online media motivate victim-blaming occurred.
Language: id
|
gender-based violence; kekerasan berbasis gender; media online; online media; perempuan; victim-blaming; woman