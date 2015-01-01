|
Citation
|
Sugiyanto O. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(1): 22-31.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Perempuan dan revenge porn: konstruksi sosial terhadap perempuan indonesia dari preskpektif viktimologi
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to describe one of the cases of online gender based violence (KBGO), namely revenge porn by looking at 3 aspects. Among other things, how is the role of women as victims in the occurrence of revenge porn, the causes of criminalization of victims and efforts to protect victims. The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing people to live in cyberspace. The increase in the use of internet technology is in line with the increase in cases of Online Gender Based Violence (KBGO). Komnas Perempuan noted that there were 97 cases of violence in cyberspace, of which 33% belonged to the revenge porn category. The method used is descriptive qualitative with data collection techniques of documentation studies. The researcher uses the theory of victimology and social construction to examine the existing problems. From the perspective of victimization, women in the case of revenge porn are included in the latent victim. In addition, it is not uncommon for women in revenge porn cases to be criminalized due to the patriarchal culture that is deeply rooted in society. The existing legal regulation also often causes victims to be criminalized so that a new legal regulation is needed that is able to protect victims.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
KBGO; Konstruksi Sosial; Revenge porn; Social Construction; Victimology; Viktimologi