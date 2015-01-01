Abstract

This study aims to describe one of the cases of online gender based violence (KBGO), namely revenge porn by looking at 3 aspects. Among other things, how is the role of women as victims in the occurrence of revenge porn, the causes of criminalization of victims and efforts to protect victims. The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing people to live in cyberspace. The increase in the use of internet technology is in line with the increase in cases of Online Gender Based Violence (KBGO). Komnas Perempuan noted that there were 97 cases of violence in cyberspace, of which 33% belonged to the revenge porn category. The method used is descriptive qualitative with data collection techniques of documentation studies. The researcher uses the theory of victimology and social construction to examine the existing problems. From the perspective of victimization, women in the case of revenge porn are included in the latent victim. In addition, it is not uncommon for women in revenge porn cases to be criminalized due to the patriarchal culture that is deeply rooted in society. The existing legal regulation also often causes victims to be criminalized so that a new legal regulation is needed that is able to protect victims.



Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk menggambarkan salah satu Kasus Kekerasan Berbasis Gender Online (KBGO) yaitu revenge porn dengan melihat 3 aspek. Antara lain bagaimana peranan perempuan sebagai korban dalam terjadinya revenge porn, penyebab kriminalisasi korban dan upaya perlindungan terhadap korban. Pandemi Covid-19 memaksa orang-orang untuk tinggal di dunia maya. Peningkatan jumlah penggunaan teknologi internet tersebut selaras dengan peningkatan kasus Kekerasan Berbasis Gender Online (KBGO). Komnas Perempuan mencatat terdapat 97 kasus kekerasan di dunia maya dimana 33% diantata kategori revenge porn. Metode yang digunakan adalah deskriptif kualitatif dengan teknik pengumpulan data studi dokumentasi. Peneleti menggunakan teori viktimologi dan konstruksi sosial guna mengkaji permasalan yang ada. Ditinjau dari prespektif viktimologi perempuan dalam kasus revenge porn termasuk dalam latent victim. Selain itu tak jarang perempuan dalam kasus revenge porn kerap terkriminalisasi yang disebabkan oleh budaya patriarki yang mengakar kuat dalam masyarakat. Payung hukum yang ada pun juga tak jarang menyebabkan korban terkriminalisasi sehingga dibutuhkan payung hukum baru yang mampu melindungi korban.



