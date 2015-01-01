|
Kamilla AL. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(1): 32-40.
Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography explicitly condemned the creation of pornographic content, on the other hand, the Elucidation of Art. 4 (1) of the Law implicitly grants the right for the people to create pornographic material so long as it is intended for oneself and one's interest. This issue has caused a debate that is also influenced by the fundamental values of Indonesia as a nation that is civilized and religious. In practice, Art. 4 (1) of Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography is often misused to cause victims of Online Gender-based Violence into suspects of cases of pornography. Using the feminist approach and victim-oriented perspective, this Research will discuss how Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography is utilized, on purpose or otherwise, as a weapon in revictimizing women who are victims of Online Gender-based Violence. The Author used the juridical-normative method in which the Research is constructed based on the analysis of Indonesian laws and regulations as well as literature studies. The results of this Research found that there are contradicting norms within Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography specifically between Art. 4 (1) and its Elucidation. Furthermore, it can be concluded that such contradicting norms complemented with the approach of Indonesian law enforcers which tends to be conservative, precipitated a phenomenon in which victims of Online Gender-based Violence who are supposed to be protected ended up criminalized.
Hak atas Materi Pornografi; KBGO; Online Gender-based Violence; Pornografi; Pornography; Right over Pornographic Materials; Sistem Peradilan Pidana Berorientasi Korban; Victim-Oriented Criminal Justice System