Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography explicitly condemned the creation of pornographic content, on the other hand, the Elucidation of Art. 4 (1) of the Law implicitly grants the right for the people to create pornographic material so long as it is intended for oneself and one's interest. This issue has caused a debate that is also influenced by the fundamental values of Indonesia as a nation that is civilized and religious. In practice, Art. 4 (1) of Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography is often misused to cause victims of Online Gender-based Violence into suspects of cases of pornography. Using the feminist approach and victim-oriented perspective, this Research will discuss how Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography is utilized, on purpose or otherwise, as a weapon in revictimizing women who are victims of Online Gender-based Violence. The Author used the juridical-normative method in which the Research is constructed based on the analysis of Indonesian laws and regulations as well as literature studies. The results of this Research found that there are contradicting norms within Law No. 44 of 2008 on Pornography specifically between Art. 4 (1) and its Elucidation. Furthermore, it can be concluded that such contradicting norms complemented with the approach of Indonesian law enforcers which tends to be conservative, precipitated a phenomenon in which victims of Online Gender-based Violence who are supposed to be protected ended up criminalized.



Undang-Undang No. 44 Tahun 2008 tentang Pornografi secara eksplisit melarang keras pembuatan konten yang mengandung pornografi, namun disisi lain, Penjelasan Pasal 4 ayat (1) pada Undang-Undang tersebut secara implisit memberikan hak bagi masyarakat untuk membuat materi pornografi selama ditujukan untuk diri sendiri dan demi kepentingan sendiri. Hal ini membuat adanya perdebatan yang dipengaruhi juga oleh nilai-nilai dasar bangsa Indonesia sebagai negara yang beradab dan beragama. Dalam prakteknya, Pasal 4 ayat (1) UU No. 44 Tahun 2008 tidak jarang disalahgunakan untuk menjadikan korban Kekerasan Berbasis Gender Online (KBGO) sebagai tersangka dalam kasus pornografi. Melalui pendekatan feminis dan berorientasi korban, Penelitian ini akan membahas bagaimana UU No. 44 Tahun 2008 tentang Pornografi dimanfaatkan baik sengaja atau tidak sengaja, sebagai senjata dalam reviktimisasi perempuan korban KBGO. Penulis menggunakan pendekatan yuridis-normatif dimana Penelitian ini didasari atas analisa terhadap peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku di Indonesia serta studi literatur. Hasil penelitian ini menemukan bahwa pada UU No. 44 Tahun 2008 tentang Pornografi terdapat perbedaan norma yaitu antara Pasal 4 ayat (1) dengan Penjelasan Pasal 4 ayat (1). Selanjutnya, dapat disimpulkan bahwa perbedaan norma tersebut disertai dengan pendekatan penegak hukum di Indonesia yang cenderung konservatif, memicu fenomena dimana korban KBGO yang seharusnya dilindungi justru dikriminalisasi

