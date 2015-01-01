Abstract

This paper--referring to the big theme of "Online-Based Gender Violence in the Pandemic Era"--tries to explain the contribution of the capitalist system, patriarchal culture, and globalization in supporting the sustainability of gender-based violence that is currently rife in the midst of a pandemic. The findings in this paper show that the capitalist system plays a key role in encouraging the creation of a patriarchal culture and globalization, which in turn encourages the perpetuation of gender-based violence. Departing from the perspective of marxist-feminism with the main premise that the capitalist system exploits the proletariat by legalizing all means, including building false consciousness, the findings in this paper will be further elaborated through three main topics. First, the findings will be presented that the oppression of women in a patriarchal environment is one of the manifestations of the capitalist elite to perpetuate the capitalist system. Second, the commodification of women--such as the issue of human trafficking--is believed to be a consequence of the capitalist system that provides freedom for the commodification of all resources. Finally, we will describe the phenomenon of globalization--as one of the products of capital-liberalism--which is believed to have encouraged the massive action of online-based human trafficking. In the end, through findings and discussions related to capitalism as a key system that has perpetuated gender-based violence, it is hoped that public awareness will emerge so that emancipation actions emerge in encouraging the collapse of the exploitative side of the capitalist system in general and gender-based violence in particular.



===



Tulisan ini--dengan merujuk kepada tema besar "Kekerasan Gender Berbasis Online di Era Pandemi"--mencoba memaparkan bagaimana kontribusi sistem kapitalisme, budaya patriarki, dan globalisasi dalam mendukung lestarinya kekerasan gender secara daring yang sedang marak terjadi di tengah pandemi. Temuan pada tulisan menunjukkan bahwa sistem kapitalisme memegang peranan kunci dalam mendorong terciptanya budaya patriarki dan globalisasi, yang pada akhirnya mendorong langgengnya kekerasan berbasis gender. Berangkat dari perspektif marxist-feminism dengan premis utama bahwa sistem kapitalisme melakukan aksi eksploitasi atas kaum proletar dengan melegalkan segala cara termasuk membangun kesadaran palsu--false consciousness, temuan pada tulisan akan dielaborasikan lebih lanjut melalui tiga bahasan utama. Pertama, akan dipaparkan temuan bahwa opresi terhadap kaum wanita di tengah lingkungan yang patriarki merupakan salah satu upaya manifestasi elit kapitalis untuk melanggengkan sistem kapitalisme. Kedua, komodifikasi wanita--seperti isu human trafficking-- dipercaya sebagai konsekuensi dari sistem kapitalis yang memberikan kebebasan komodifikasi atas segala sumber daya. Terakhir, akan dipaparkan fenomena globalisasi--sebagai salah satu produk liberalisme-kapital--yang dipercaya telah mendorong masifnya aksi human trafficking berbasis daring. Pada akhirnya, melalui temuan dan bahasan terkait kapitalisme sebagai sistem kunci yang telah melanggengkan kekerasan berbasis gender, diharapkan akan muncul kesadaran publik sehingga muncul aksi emansipasi dalam mendorong runtuhnya sisi eksploitatif sistem kapitalisme secara umum dan kekerasan berbasis gender secara khusus.

Language: id