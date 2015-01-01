|
Wijaya IY, Loviona LP. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(1): 52-64.
Kapitalisme, patriarki dan globalisasi: menuju langgengnya kekerasan berbasis gender online
(Copyright © 2021)
This paper--referring to the big theme of "Online-Based Gender Violence in the Pandemic Era"--tries to explain the contribution of the capitalist system, patriarchal culture, and globalization in supporting the sustainability of gender-based violence that is currently rife in the midst of a pandemic. The findings in this paper show that the capitalist system plays a key role in encouraging the creation of a patriarchal culture and globalization, which in turn encourages the perpetuation of gender-based violence. Departing from the perspective of marxist-feminism with the main premise that the capitalist system exploits the proletariat by legalizing all means, including building false consciousness, the findings in this paper will be further elaborated through three main topics. First, the findings will be presented that the oppression of women in a patriarchal environment is one of the manifestations of the capitalist elite to perpetuate the capitalist system. Second, the commodification of women--such as the issue of human trafficking--is believed to be a consequence of the capitalist system that provides freedom for the commodification of all resources. Finally, we will describe the phenomenon of globalization--as one of the products of capital-liberalism--which is believed to have encouraged the massive action of online-based human trafficking. In the end, through findings and discussions related to capitalism as a key system that has perpetuated gender-based violence, it is hoped that public awareness will emerge so that emancipation actions emerge in encouraging the collapse of the exploitative side of the capitalist system in general and gender-based violence in particular.
Language: id
Capitalism; Globalisasi; Globalisation; Kapitalisme; Kekerasan Gender; Marxis-Feminis; Patriarchy; Patriarki