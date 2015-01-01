|
Goto T, Nakamura N. J. Costal Zone Stud. 2022; 35(1): 19-25.
小型漁船で操業する漁業者への防災情報伝達に関する研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japanese Association for Coastal Zone Studies)
Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, awareness of the importance of disaster preparedness has increased, and disaster prevention and mitigation efforts are being promoted throughout the country. Here, focusing on the evacuation of fishermen working in coastal areas, which are considered to be the most dangerous against tsunami invasion, from tsunami, fishermen operating on small fishing boats without radios obtaining disaster prevention information such as tsunami warnings. It became clear that there was a problem with the method of doing as mentioned, and there was a risk of not being able to evacuate without noticing that a tsunami warning was issued. In this study, we analyzed the issues regarding evacuation of fishermen operating on small fishing boats from the tsunami in the Habomai area of Hokkaido, where many fishermen are fishing on small fishing boats. As a result, we have developed a system that automatically transmits disaster prevention information to small fishing boats at the same time that disaster prevention information is issued by J-Alert.
Disaster prevention information; Evacuation; Fishing boat; Tsunami; 津波; 漁船; 避難; 防災情報