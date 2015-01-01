Abstract

The purpose of this report is to describe how women and girls who have suffered from physical and sexual violence can learn to love their gender again through the use of the images of women in Bulgarian folktale's and strengthen their belief that female nature, despite its vulnerability, is beautiful and creates goodness and life. Several cases from clinical practice will be presented, taking into account the high efficiency of working with fairy tales with women and girls who have experienced a traumatic event. Some of the images that appear in the fairy-tale heritage of Bulgaria will be analyzed. Some clinical notes will be presented to show that crisis work does not remain only at the level of crisis counseling, but moves into a deeper psychotherapeutic process.

Language: en