Abstract

This paper presents a detailed analysis of the safety of human bodies in the electromagnetic field generated by inductive power transfer (IPT) systems designed for kitchen appliances. Comparisons of basic and reference limit values of various safety standards are investigated through theoretical circuit analysis and extensive simulation studies. Simulation models of human bodies along with an IPT system for kitchen appliances are established to reveal the effect of the electromagnetic field on the human body. Corresponding experiments are conducted via constructing a configuration of the designed IPT system and simulating the standing position. Both experimental and analytical results indicate that it is easier to fulfill international safety standards by increasing the operating frequency of the IPT system for kitchen appliances, and hence, the safety of human bodies can be effectively improved.

