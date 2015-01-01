Abstract

Within the Ontario public pool legislation, a certain number of lifeguards are required for a given number of bathers in a pool at a given time. Of note, these ratios vary across Canada, and there is little to no scientific evidence given for the required lifeguard to bather ratios in legislation or if they are sufficient to ensure bather safety. Our objective was to perform a legislative scan of Canadian public pool legislation as well as a literature review of scientific evidence to support the ratios used in legislation. A case study was also conducted to illustrate the methods found in the literature and apply it to a pool scenario using the lifeguard:bather ratios prescribed in the Ontario legislation. Using keywords across databases, papers were categorized based on five elements that correspond to a proper water rescue (ratio, scanning, technique, vigilance, scanning cues, and zoning). The literature review indicated that more lifeguards allow for a heightened vigilance, an increase in proper scanning technique, as well as coverage of zones. However, more research must be conducted with regards to proper staffing. Additional research should also be conducted to determine the ideal lifeguard:bather ratio, as there is a lack of standardization of these ratios across Canada.

