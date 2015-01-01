Abstract

BACKGROUND: Worldwide, 1.3 million people die because of a road traffic collision each year, with over half (57.7%) of such deaths in the United States involving a psychoactive substance. The prevalence of drink-drivers is slowly declining; however, the number of drivers under the influence of other drugs, such as sedatives, continues to rise.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine alcohol use and risky driving practices among individuals who consume sedatives nonmedically.



METHODS: A total of 36,309 US adults (48.1% male) who participated in wave 3 (2012) of the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions were included for analysis.



RESULTS: Overall, 827 respondents reported past-year nonmedical sedative use. Almost two-third (64.9%) of these individuals exceeded recommended drinking guidelines and 42.5% met the criteria for a past-year DSM-5 alcohol use disorder. When controlling for demographic, lifestyle, and health factors, they were 1.84 times as likely to drink-drive (95% confidence interval = 1.46-2.33, p < .001) compared to those not using sedatives or using them as prescribed. Among those who reported both drink-driving and driving under the influence of sedatives in the last 12 months, 68.1% met the criteria for a past-year DSM-5 sedative use disorder.



CONCLUSION: Several driving outcomes relevant to road safety, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or sedatives, are impacted by sedative consumption. Given that individuals who consume sedatives nonmedically may be unaware or misperceive the impacts of substance use on safe driving, interventions to reduce such behavior should be targeted among this high-risk group.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en