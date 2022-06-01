SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Glass OM. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jagp.2022.06.009

35882583

Educating Crisis Supporters About Self-Harm and Suicide in Older Adults by Wand A, Jessop T and Peisah C is an article that focuses on the use of an online tool that teaches Australian crisis volunteers about certain red flags of suicidal behavior in older age individuals.


