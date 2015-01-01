Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide and cancer are serious public health problems worldwide, and people living with cancer are at high risk of having suicidal behaviors, such as ideation, plan and attempt. Patients with cancer had high possibilities of having suicidal ideation and attempt which lead to poor adherence of medication, worsening of their medical illness, and end the life. Even though people are affected by cancer in Ethiopia, there are limited studies regarding suicidal problem among patients with cancer. Therefore, this study was aimed to assess the magnitude and associated factors of suicidal ideation and attempt among people living with cancer in Ethiopia.



METHODS: Institutional-based cross-sectional study was conducted among total of 416 participants. Outcome variables were assessed using suicidality module of World health organization (WHO) composite international diagnostic interview (CIDI). Data were analyzed using SPSS-20 and bivariate and multivariate logistic regressions were conducted and variables with P value less than 0.05 were considered as statistically significant with corresponding 95% CI.



RESULTS: The overall magnitude of suicidal ideation and attempt were 16.6% and 5.5%, respectively. Being divorced [(AOR = 2.97, (95% CI 1.22, 7.22)], having depression [(AOR = 2.67, (95%CI 1.34, 5.32)], the first 18 months, since diagnosed cancer [(AOR = 2.57, (95%CI 1.15, 5.75)], severe pain [(AOR = 3.27, (95%CI 1.18, 9.04)] and stage IV cancer [(AOR = 3.35, (95%CI 1.26, 9.04)] were significantly associated with suicidal Ideation. Whereas, female sex [(AOR = 5.32, (95%CI 1.39, 20.25)], having depression [(AOR = 4.8, (95%CI 1.23, 18)] and advanced stage of cancer [(AOR = 6.76, (95%CL 1.2, 37)] were significantly associated with suicidal attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: The magnitude of Suicidal ideation and attempt in this study were high. Health care providers working in cancer treatment unit should give more attention to patients with high suicidal risk factors. Consultation services should be strengthened with psychiatric professionals in oncology treatment clinic.

