Citation
Molla A, Aderaw M, Mulat H, Fanta B, Nenko G, Adane A. Ann. Gen. Psychiatry 2022; 21(1): e28.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35883094
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide and cancer are serious public health problems worldwide, and people living with cancer are at high risk of having suicidal behaviors, such as ideation, plan and attempt. Patients with cancer had high possibilities of having suicidal ideation and attempt which lead to poor adherence of medication, worsening of their medical illness, and end the life. Even though people are affected by cancer in Ethiopia, there are limited studies regarding suicidal problem among patients with cancer. Therefore, this study was aimed to assess the magnitude and associated factors of suicidal ideation and attempt among people living with cancer in Ethiopia.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; Ethiopia; Cancer; Suicidal attempt