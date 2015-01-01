Abstract

Surges of technology use along with limited interpersonal interactions have led to the amplification and dissemination of false information during the COVID-19 pandemic. Infodemic refers to an overabundance of information that may have increased burden of covid-19 pandemic and mental disorder. Given the rise of suicide behavior during the pandemic, infodemic has been considered as a risk of suicidal behavior. The aim of this article is to address suicide in the context of infodemic and provide some strategy to adjust the impact of infodemic on mental health.

Language: en