|
Citation
|
Tosswill H, Cabilan CJ, Learmont B, Taurima K. Australas. Emerg. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35882619
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Restrictive interventions (chemical, physical, or mechanical restraints) to manage patients who are potentially or actually violent in the emergency department (ED) can be harmful and costly. Non-restrictive interventions are advocated; but this must be preceded with an understanding of patient characteristics that influence their use. A study was conducted to describe the use of restrictive interventions and ascribe it with patient characteristics in the ED.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Workplace violence; Aggression physical restraint; Emergency nursing; Emergency service