Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Synthesize and reinterpret findings from primary qualitative studies on the emotional experience of mental health professionals in assisting people who have suicidal behavior.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review of the literature with the SPIDER structured search strategy assessing six databases (PubMed, Web of Science, SCOPUS, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and LILACS). A meta-synthesis was performed with data from qualitative studies published between 2005 and 2021. Two independent reviewers screened and assessed the articles. They evaluated the methodological quality, extracted data from the articles and elaborated thematic synthesis.



RESULTS: From a total of 852 articles, 21 met the inclusion/exclusion criteria and were included. The meta-synthesis revealed three descriptive themes: coping with adverse experiences; coming across fortunate experiences; professional-personal implications. Based on these descriptive themes, we elaborated the analytical theme: bittersweet experiences of personal and professional transformations.



CONCLUSIONS: Mental health professionals who work with people manifesting suicidal behavior cope with complex emotional experiences that involve controversial and ambivalent feelings. Such feelings have repercussions that generate transformations in the spheres of personal and professional life. The results contribute to implementing interventions that promote better overall mental health outcomes for healthcare providers.

