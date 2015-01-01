SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

O'Donovan S, van den Heuvel C, Baldock M, Byard RW. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12024-022-00503-3

PMID

35881221

Abstract

Injuries from motor vehicle collisions are frequently encountered in routine forensic practice. While the most common lethal events involve blunt force trauma with injuries to the head and neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis and limbs, review of the literature and case files shows that a wide variety of other fatal situations can occur that may involve sharp force and penetrating trauma, incineration, drowning, asphyxia, organic diseases and combinations of these. The following overview details potential factors that may contribute to death following vehicle crashes.


Language: en

Keywords

Drowning; Asphyxia; Blunt force trauma; Sharp force and penetrating trauma: incineration; Vehicle crash

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print