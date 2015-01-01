|
Citation
Hickey L, Anderson V, Jordan B. Health Soc. Care Community 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35880586
Abstract
This study explores the impact of paediatric acquired brain injury (ABI) on family relationships. Twenty-three families (n = 18 mothers, n = 7 fathers, and n = 4 siblings) of children who sustained an ABI requiring treatment from inpatient acute and rehabilitation services reported on their perceptions regarding changes in family relationships since the injured child's return home. Thematic analysis of survey data was conducted. Family members (parents and siblings) described four themes: (1) negative changes in sibling interactions; (2) role changes arising from an increase in parental expectations of non-injured siblings; (3) family system challenges in balancing needs within the parent-child dyad and sibling subsystems; and (4) supporting emotional responses within the family system.
Language: en
Keywords
parents; relationships; family; acquired brain injury; community re-integration; paediatrics; siblings