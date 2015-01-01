Abstract

This study assesses college students' intent to intervene when presented with a hypothetical peer exhibiting depression in one of three scenarios: depression, sadness, and depression in quarantine during COVID-19. Using the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), variations in constructs associated with intent were examined by context (external triggers vs. no trigger), knowledge of, and experience with depression. One hundred and sixteen health sciences students read three vignettes and completed an enhanced TPB questionnaire. Intent to intervene was greater when the vignette target was experiencing depression with external stressors. Prior experience with depression and knowing someone with depression were associated with greater intent to connect the hypothetical peer to counseling resources regardless of vignette scenario. Due to increased mental health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts promoting awareness of mental illness in peers may benefit from increasing education about stressors and causes of depression that may not be observable.

