|
Citation
|
Bowns R, Loeffelman JE, Steinley D, Sher KJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35882065
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To develop a shortened form of the Young Adult Alcohol Problems Screening Test(1) (YAAPST; original length = 27 items) using a novel combinatorial approach. Participants: 489 college freshmen, half of whom were above average risk for alcohol use disorder based upon family history, attending a large, Midwestern University followed prospectively for 16-17 years across 7 measurement occasions (waves).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; alcohol problems scale; combinatorics; Short-forms; YAAPST