Abstract

Competitiveness is an important factor for the sustainable mobility of an integrated multimodal system. In this study, we explore and answer the question concerning what makes bike-sharing trips more competitive than bus trips. The empirical analysis is conducted using transit smartcard and bike-sharing GPS data collected in Seoul, and logistic regression models were developed to understand the factors contributing to the bike-sharing being more competitive than buses. The findings demonstrate that bike-sharing is not only a complementary mode but could also be competing with buses at certain extents. The results indicate that bike-sharing trips can be more competitive than bus trips with longer detours or when the speed of the bus is reduced, such as peak-time periods and short trips. Travel time of bike-sharing is more reliable than bus's during peak times, while the bike lanes contribute to keeping bike-sharing more competitive even during off-peak times.

