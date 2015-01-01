Abstract

The paper discusses the major limitations of the existing speed-area occupancy curve for multi-class traffic. Any driver will react not to the actual area occupancy, but to a perceived area occupancy based on the spatial arrangement and percentage composition of vehicles. To address multi-class traffic peculiarities, this paper proposes a formulation for perceived area occupancy. Traffic flow is simulated on a road section using a calibrated microsimulation model for Electronics City, Bangalore, India. The speed-concentration curves are plotted for various functional forms using density, area occupancy, and perceived area occupancy. Analysis results showed that the speed-perceived area occupancy curve could capture the speed variation better than by the existing functional forms and could predict traffic flow significantly better than with that by speed-density curves when used with the fundamental equation of traffic flow.

