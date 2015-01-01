SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mohanty M, Dey PP. Transp. Lett. 2022; 14(6): 565-577.

(Copyright © 2022, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2021.1908491

Limited priority conditions are observed in developing countries which cause the approaching through vehicles (higher priority movement) to compromise their movement in terms of speed reduction or lane changing or may be a combination of the both. This compels the vehicles to (i) experience undesirable delay, (ii) perform forced lane changes, and (iii) experience an overall flow reduction in the approaching through traffic stream. In the present study, these effects have been studied in detail. Multiple linear regressions have been performed to develop mathematical equations and have been validated using field data. Zone concept has been introduced in the present study to account for the non-lane-based movement of vehicles. Markov chain and N-Curve are used to study the lane changing pattern and reduction in flow, respectively. Area occupancy has been used as a measure of effectiveness to define the LOS categories for median opening area using K-mean clustering.


area occupancy; clustering; delay; lane changing behavior; los; Median openings; reduction in flow; regression

