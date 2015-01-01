Abstract

A train collision accident will cause many casualties, so the passive safety protection of the train occupants is very important. The purpose of this article is to obtain recommendations on the research directions of train passenger safety by comparing the passive safety protection of passengers in the fields of automobiles and trains. First, we analyse the collision standards and regulations of automobiles and trains and summarize the content related to the passive safety protection of occupants. Then, based on an extensive literature review, the development status of passive safety protection for automobiles and trains is analysed from three aspects: interior, human characteristics and passenger posture. Finally, some conclusions and recommendations on passive safety protection of train passengers are put forward. The protection method provided by automobile interiors is mainly restraints, while in trains it is mainly separation. For human characteristics, in addition to male and female, the elderly, obese and children are also studied in the automobile. As for posture, the automobile mainly focuses on the posture in reality and future automated vehicles, while in train, there is more research on lateral passengers and standing passengers. Although the protection of automobiles and trains is different, for the passive safety protection of train passengers, the design of automobile interiors can be used for reference to reduce passenger injuries. In addition, human characteristics and posture have a great impact on passenger injury, which should be considered in the passive safety protection of trains.

