Abstract

Pavement skid resistance is critical for contributing to traffic safety. In this study, two pavement specimens were fabricated using different aggregate gradations and binder contents. Compaction efforts were made to ensure the same porosity of the two specimens. Some parameters related to the surface morphology were measured using the sand patching method and a 3D laser. The parameters include mean texture depth (MTD), interface roughness (Ra), skewness (Rsk), kurtosis (Rku), fractal dimension (D) and parameters related to material ratio curve. Relationships between these parameters and skid resistance were quantitatively developed. Skid resistance increased along with the increase of MTD, Raand D. From the surface A to surface B, MTDincreased from 0.23 to 1.10 mm, Ra increased from 0.93 to 1.80 mm, Dincreased from 2.25 to 2.43 and the British Pendulum Number increased from 80 to 97 accordingly. The comprehensive analysis could assist scholars and practitioners to facilitate the understanding of tyre-pavement interaction and further assist pavement design.

