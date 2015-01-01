Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic made a perceptible impact on daily travel behaviour worldwide, especially through mode shifts and changes in trip frequencies with possible long-term repercussions. Non-therapeutic interventions adopted worldwide (e.g. lockdowns and travel restrictions) to reduce viral contagion need to be understood holistically because it is challenging for people to follow through these policies and stay home in developing nations. In this context, it is important to have a clear idea of how COVID-19 is shaping the mobility pattern and what policies must be taken (if not yet) to minimize viral transmission as well as develop a sustainable transportation system. To this end, this study presents a systematically analysed review of 56 international literatures from academic sources (Google Scholar, Scopus and Web of Science) on the impacts of COVID-19 on travel behaviour and focuses on policymaking measures. This article illustrates the modal shift, variation in frequencies of different trips and how sociodemographic characteristics have influenced the mobility pattern in response to COVID-19. Innate changes in travel patterns compared to the pre-COVID-19 era were observed. A noticeable apprehension on viral transmission in public transit has reduced public transit usage while increasing that of private vehicles. This poses challenges to develop sustainable transportation. This study concludes by discussing intervention measures to support transportation planners and policymakers to deal with the current pandemic as well as any future pandemics.

