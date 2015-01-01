Abstract

PURPOSE:

The purpose of this study was to identify the degree of resilience, traumatic events, secondary traumatic stress, and calling reported by firefighters and to identify the factors affecting the resilience of firefighters.



Methods:

Data were collected using structured questionnaires and 200 fire officials working in D city were enrolled as the subjects. Data were analyzed using SPSS 24.0, and the analyses included descriptive statistics, independent t-test, ANOVA, Scheffé test, Pearson correlation coefficient, and multiple linear regression.



Results:

The difference in resilience according to general characteristics showed significant differences in health status (F=4.33, p=.014) and job satisfaction (F=6.13, p=.003). The factors affecting resilience were identified as calling (β=.25, p<.001), and the explanatory power for resilience was 19.2%.



Conclusion:

It is necessary to increase calling in order to increase resilience. Therefore, we suggest that professional education and programs that consider personal characteristics are needed to strengthen the calling.





===



최근 증가하고 있는 다양한 재난·재해로 인하여 소방공무원의 주요 업무인 부상자의 응급처치, 신속한 이송, 화재진압 및 재난수습 등의 많은 업무 역할을 담당하게 되면서 예상치 못한 각종 사고로 잦은 부상과 심하게는 사망하기도 하고, 자신의 능력을 초월하는 너무 끔찍한 장면들을 종종 목격하기도 한다. 이러한 상황의 반복적인 노출은 외상 후 스트레스 장애(posttraumatic stress disorder, PTSD)로 발전할 수 있는데, 충격적인 사건을 경험한 후 지속적인 사건의 재경험 및 외상과 관련된 자극에 대한 회피 등의 과도한 각성 증상을 경험하는 것이 외상 후 스트레스 장애라고 할 수 있으며, 외상 후 스트레스 장애는 사건충격에 대한 위험성을 증가시킨다[1]. 따라서 사건충격과 위험성을 감소시키기 위해서는 스스로를 이겨내고 이를 극복할 수 있는 역량이 필요하다[2, 3].

Language: ko