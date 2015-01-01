Abstract

PURPOSE:

The purpose of this study was to investigate the educational satisfaction of trainees in implementing violence prevention education by workers in the emergency room and insufficient education.



Methods:

The participants of the study were 65 emergency room employees in S area.



Results:

First, education was helpful if you actively participated in education, and if you did not actively participate in education, education was shown to be of little or no help (χ2(p)=.000 p-value<.05).

Second, formal education (53.3%) was identified as the problem of preventive education currently in place of education, and statistics show that the biggest problem with applying emergency room violence prevention education at worksites is a lack of active support (41.7%) from the police and hospitals.

Third, 48.3 percent of the respondents thought that the education methods invited experts were appropriate for emergency room violence prevention education.



Conclusion:

The problem with the current emergency room violence prevention education is that it is necessary to establish a connection program between hospitals and police stations and give lectures by experts in violence prevention education to apply the contents of the educational curriculum in the workplace with one time and formal education.

