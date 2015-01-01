SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

김, 최, 이, 김, 최, 이. Korean J. Emerg. Med. Ser. 2021; 25(2): 99-112.

Vernacular Title

충청남도 지역의 119 구급으로 이송된 교통사고 환자의 발생 특성

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, The Korean Society of Emergency Medical Service, Publisher Department of Emergency Medical Services, Kangwon National University)

DOI

10.14408/KJEMS.2021.25.2.099

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE:
The study aimed to analyze the current status of traffic accident victims who were transported by 119 ambulances within the administrative district of Chungnam province and provide essential data for accident prevention.

Methods:
The pre-hospital care records of patients who called the 119 emergency service in 2019 were obtained from the Chungnam Fire Department. Data pertaining to 13,663 traffic accident victims who were transported to hospitals were analyzed.

Results:
Patients in those aged ≥60 years accounted for 49.8% of the total cases. In patients aged ≥80 years(n=2,154), motor cycle accidents were highest as 28.3%. In addition, cultivator (n=135) and buggy car (n=79) accident victims were the highest in aged ≥80 years as 66.7% and 67.1%, respectively. Traffic accident victims-population ratio in Chungnam was 0.65%, wherein 2.03% included population aged ≥80 years.

Conclusion:
It was clear that accidents varied across administrative districts depending on the age group of population distribution. Thus, safety measures for preventing motorcycle, cultivator, and buggy car accidents are necessary for areas with many older people aged ≥80 years.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print