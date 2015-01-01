Abstract

PURPOSE:

The study aimed to analyze the current status of traffic accident victims who were transported by 119 ambulances within the administrative district of Chungnam province and provide essential data for accident prevention.



Methods:

The pre-hospital care records of patients who called the 119 emergency service in 2019 were obtained from the Chungnam Fire Department. Data pertaining to 13,663 traffic accident victims who were transported to hospitals were analyzed.



Results:

Patients in those aged ≥60 years accounted for 49.8% of the total cases. In patients aged ≥80 years(n=2,154), motor cycle accidents were highest as 28.3%. In addition, cultivator (n=135) and buggy car (n=79) accident victims were the highest in aged ≥80 years as 66.7% and 67.1%, respectively. Traffic accident victims-population ratio in Chungnam was 0.65%, wherein 2.03% included population aged ≥80 years.



Conclusion:

It was clear that accidents varied across administrative districts depending on the age group of population distribution. Thus, safety measures for preventing motorcycle, cultivator, and buggy car accidents are necessary for areas with many older people aged ≥80 years.

Language: en