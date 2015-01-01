Abstract

PURPOSE:

This study aimed to identify the current status of school safety education and the differences in knowledge and practice of middle school students.



Methods:

A structured questionnaire was distributed to 418 middle school students in J province. The questionnaires consisted of 35 questions on the status of school safety education as well as the four school safety education domains of first aid, disaster safety, traffic safety, and daily life. Data were analyzed using frequency analysis, cross-tabulation analysis, a t-test, analysis of variance, and Pearson's correlations.



Results:

Awareness regarding the top seven standards for school safety and interest in school safety education were both relatively low. Among all the different kinds of safety accidents, those related to school violence(33.8%) and life safety(24.9%) were experienced the most in school. A more pleasant school life and better peer relationships led to interest in school safety(p=.000)(p=.000), awareness regarding the top seven standards for school safety(p=.022)(p=.009), adoption of coping measures(p=.000)(p=.000), and practice(p=.000)(p=.000) in case of safety accidents(p=.000)(p=.000).



Conclusion:

To increase awareness regarding the seven standards for school safety education and raise interest in safety education, it is necessary to cultivate experts and actively utilize them and to prepare systematic and continuous school safety education programs.

