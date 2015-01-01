Abstract

PURPOSE:

Mortality due to trauma is relevant to both low-income and high-income countries. A diversity of causes leads to mortality such as, socioeconomic status and geographic factors. This study sought to differentiate between cases of mortality in a metropolitan city and a rural area, with data from critical trauma patients.



Methods:

Community-based severe trauma surveillance data from 2018 was used in this study. Logistic regression was conducted to compare the odds ratios between deaths that occurred in a metropolitan city and a rural area. Multiple logistic regression by controlling variables such as type of medical institution and injury severity score was conducted to estimate the effect on the trauma patients.



Results:

In total, 28,217 participants were selected as total population. We observed that the odds of death decreased as the level of the trauma center increased. Compared to the metropolitan city, the odds ratio of rural areas was 1.44. The odds ratio increased as the injury severity score increased.



Conclusion:

This study suggests that the mortality of critical trauma patients is higher in rural areas than in metropolitan cities. More studies are needed to expand on this.

