Abstract

PURPOSE:

The purpose of the study is to investigate the actual state of activity on domestic and foreign civil anti-disaster organizations, related suggestions, and development plans.



Methods:

This study used the documentary survey research method and the technical approach method. Civil anti-disaster organizations' information was derived from detailed scholarly monographs, specialty publications, and previous studies of master doctorate dissertation.



Results:

Volunteer Fire Department and voluntary crime prevention groups show problems related to budgetary deficits and volunteer deficiency. In order to resolve these issues, laws must be enacted to guarantee interest and support. In addition, the Citizen Corps Active in Disaster (CAIND) organization requires a dedicated salary system to address the investment of its workforce and the cost of heavy equipment. Moreover, deficiencies were revealed regarding the lack of systems in support of occupational education and training. In conclusion, several weak points require close attention.



Conclusion:

The results of this comparative analysis study about the domestic and foreign civil anti-disaster organizations provide insight into identity materialization and concept establishment.

Language: ko