Abstract

PURPOSE:

This study explored a plan for improving the overall preventive activity of Korean Citizen-Corps-Active-in-Disaster (CAIND).



Methods:

The study used the documentary survey and the technical approach methods. This way, detailed information regarding civil anti-disaster organizations was found in scholarly monographs, specialty publications, and master's/doctoral dissertations. It further utilized the statistical yearbooks between 2015 and 2018 from the Korean Ministry of Public Administration, Security, and Fire Service, and the National Statistical Office, to discover practical problems through a statistical analysis. Volunteer activities being inherent, related issues were reviewed at the same time to for purposes of clarifying the characteristics of disaster prevention activity by CAIND.



Results:

The study provided four major suggestions for improvement. First, the quota management system of Korean CAIND considering the characteristics of rural areas should be supplemented. Second, the education and training systems of Korean CAIND should be established to satisfy regional conditions. Third, management members' readership competency in operating organizations, including that of the Korean CAIND captain in charge, should be strengthened. Fourth, the reward system for Korean CAIND activities should be improved.



Conclusion:

In the future, the results of this study are expected to be utilized as a basic data to develop Korean CAIND.

