Abstract

PURPOSE:

This study aimed to identify and present suitable recognition types of policy alternative for before and after response, according to the recognition types of problems in response to violence.



Methods:

This study investigated 36 EMT's of 17 cities and provinces nationwide. The study was approved by the Kongju National University Institute Review Board (KNU_IRB_2021-17). Data were collected from May 1, 2021 to August 30, 2021 and analyzed by Q factor analysis using the PC-QUNAL program.



Results:

Recognition types of the problem in 119 EMT's response to violence were described as "Ⅰ type; lack of professional manpower," "Ⅱ type; inadequate policy on violence," and "Ⅲ type; lack of awareness on the emergency field." Recognition types of policy alternative on response to violence by 119 EMT's were described as "Ⅰtype; training and public relations oriented," "Ⅱ type; work environment improvement," "Ⅲ type; violence handling specialization demand," and "Ⅳ type; recovery support seeker."



Conclusion:

This study provides the foundation required to develop and implement the policies regarding the response to violence; therefore, contributing to EMT's provision.

