Journal Article

Citation

이, 최, 이, 최. Korean J. Emerg. Med. Ser. 2022; 26(1): 37-56.

Vernacular Title

119구급대원이 경험한 폭력대응에 대한 문제점과 정책대안의 주관적 인식유형

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, The Korean Society of Emergency Medical Service, Publisher Department of Emergency Medical Services, Kangwon National University)

DOI

10.14408/KJEMS.2022.26.1.037

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE:
This study aimed to identify and present suitable recognition types of policy alternative for before and after response, according to the recognition types of problems in response to violence.

Methods:
This study investigated 36 EMT's of 17 cities and provinces nationwide. The study was approved by the Kongju National University Institute Review Board (KNU_IRB_2021-17). Data were collected from May 1, 2021 to August 30, 2021 and analyzed by Q factor analysis using the PC-QUNAL program.

Results:
Recognition types of the problem in 119 EMT's response to violence were described as "Ⅰ type; lack of professional manpower," "Ⅱ type; inadequate policy on violence," and "Ⅲ type; lack of awareness on the emergency field." Recognition types of policy alternative on response to violence by 119 EMT's were described as "Ⅰtype; training and public relations oriented," "Ⅱ type; work environment improvement," "Ⅲ type; violence handling specialization demand," and "Ⅳ type; recovery support seeker."

Conclusion:
This study provides the foundation required to develop and implement the policies regarding the response to violence; therefore, contributing to EMT's provision.


Language: ko
