Abstract

After bariatric surgery, individuals improve walking characteristics related to fall risk. However, little is known about psychosocial factors, such as gait self-efficacy and fear of falling, after surgery. Our objectives were to (1) examine how weight loss affects psychosocial factors and gait four and eight months after bariatric surgery, as well as (2) determine if there is a relationship between gait self-efficacy and fear of falling. Fourteen adults scheduled to undergo bariatric surgery completed three visits: before surgery, four and eight months after surgery. Gait self-efficacy was measured with the Modified Gait Efficacy Scale, and fear of falls was measured with the Tinetti Falls Efficacy Scale. Gait measures were collected during five conditions: initial baseline and final baseline on flat ground, and crossing obstacles of three heights. Gait self-efficacy or fear of falling did not change after surgery. However, both four and eight months after surgery, higher gait self-efficacy and lower fear of falling were correlated with longer and faster steps during all conditions (all ps < 0.05). Focusing interventions on psychosocial measures related to gait may yield longer lasting improvements in walking after surgery, ultimately resulting in a decreased fall risk and higher quality of life.

