Abstract

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is considered an intermediate state between normal aging and early dementia. Fear of falling (FOF) could be considered a risk indicator for falls and quality of life in individuals with MCI. Our objective was to explore factors associated with FOF in those with MCI due to Alzheimer's disease (AD-MCI) and mild cognitive impairment in Parkinson's disease (PD-MCI). Seventy-one participants were separated into two groups, AD-MCI (n = 37) and PD-MCI (n = 34), based on the disease diagnosis. FOF was assessed using the Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale. The neuropsychological assessment and gait assessment were also measured. FOF was significantly correlated with global cognitive function, attention and working memory, executive function, Tinetti assessment scale scores, gait speed, and stride length in the AD-MCI group. Moreover, attention and working memory were the most important factors contributing to FOF. In the PD-MCI group, FOF was significantly correlated with gait speed, and time up and go subtask performance. Furthermore, turn-to-walk was the most important factor contributing to FOF. We noted that FOF in different types of MCI was determined by different factors. Therapies that aim to lower FOF in AD-MCI and PD-MCI populations may address attention and working memory and turn-to-walk, respectively.

Language: en