Abstract

Invasive species related to climate change and/or globalization may be associated with novel forms of kidney disease. This is the case for wasps. Several species of Asian wasps are increasingly found in America (e.g. Asian giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia) and Europe (e.g. yellow-legged Asian hornet, V. velutina; black shield hornet, V. bicolor; and Oriental hornet, V. orientalis). Some of these species have been associated with human deaths and acute kidney injury. The literature on wasps and acute kidney injury is scarce and mostly originates from Asia, so nephrologists outside Asia are not familiar with this health problem. In a recent issue of ckj, Liu et al. describe a simple, four-item Wasp Sting Severity Score (WSS) developed from 1131 wasp sting patients. Vespa mandarinia and V. velutina were among those causing hospitalization, although most cases were caused by the black-bellied hornet (V. basalis). Liu et al. propose that a WSS ≥3 should guide early (<24 h after stings) plasma exchange, as plasma exchange was associated with lower mortality in severely affected patients but continuous venovenous haemofiltration and haemoperfusion were not. The WSS will require external validation. This manuscript should raise awareness about the potentially fatal consequences of stings by wasp species making their way into America and Europe.

