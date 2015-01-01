Abstract

Limited evidence exists concerning how a diagnosis of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and/or learning disabilities (ADHD/LD) modifies recovery and behavior following sport-related concussion (SRC). To understand how ADHD/LD modifies the post-SRC experience, we conducted a retrospective cohort study of concussed young athletes through phone interviews with patients and guardians. Outcomes included time until symptom resolution (SR) and return-to-learn (RTL), plus subjective changes in post-SRC activity and sports behavior. Multivariate Cox and logistic regression was performed, adjusting for biopsychosocial characteristics. The ADHD/LD diagnosis was independently associated with worse outcomes, including lower likelihood to achieve SR (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.62, 95% confidence interval [CI] = [0.41-0.94]; P =.02) and RTL (HR = 0.55, 95% CI = [0.36-0.83]; P <.01) at any time following injury, and increased odds of changing sport behavior after concussion (odds ratio [OR] = 3.26, 95% CI = [1.26-8.42], P =.02), often to a safer style of play (62.5% vs 39.6%; P =.02) or retiring from the sport (37.5% vs 18.5%; P =.02). These results provide further evidence of the unique needs for athletes with ADHD/LD following SRC.

Language: en