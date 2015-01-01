Abstract

Soccer-related ocular injuries, especially retinal injuries, have attracted increasing attention. The mechanics of a flying soccer ball have induced abnormally higher retinal stresses and strains, and their correlation with retinal injuries has been characterized using the finite element (FE) method. However, FE simulations demand solid mechanical expertise and extensive computational time, both of which are difficult to adopt in clinical settings. This study proposes a framework that combines FE analysis with a machine learning (ML) approach for the fast prediction of retina mechanics. Different impact scenarios were simulated using the FE method to obtain the von Mises stress map and the maximum principal strain map in the posterior retina. These stress and strain patterns, along with their input parameters, were used to train and test a partial least squares regression (PLSR) model to predict the soccer-induced retina stress and strain in terms of distributions and peak magnitudes. The peak von Mises stress and maximum principal strain prediction errors were 3.03% and 9.94% for the frontal impact and were 9.08% and 16.40% for the diagonal impact, respectively. The average prediction error of von Mises stress and the maximum principal strain were 15.62% and 21.15% for frontal impacts and were 10.77% and 21.78% for diagonal impacts, respectively. This work provides a surrogate model of FE analysis for the fast prediction of the dynamic mechanics of the retina in response to the soccer impact, which could be further utilized for developing a diagnostic tool for soccer-related ocular trauma.

