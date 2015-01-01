Abstract

Present review paper aims to understand role of diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and diffusion tensor tractography (DTT) in diagnosis of traumatic axonal injury (TAI), induced by head trauma, in individual patients with a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Precise information on presence and severity of TAI in brain is necessary for determining appropriate therapeutic strategies. Several hundred DTI-based studies have reported TAI in concussion or mTBI. Majority of these DTI-based studies have been performed in a group of patients, whereas case studies that have reported TAI in individual patients with a concussion or mTBI are fewer. Summary of these DTI-based studies for individual patients is as follows: DTI can be used as a non-invasive tool for determining presence and severity of TAI in individual patients with concussion or mTBI. However, for diagnosis of TAI in an individual patient, several conditions are required to be met: no past history of head trauma, presence of possible conditions for TAI occurrence during head trauma, development of new clinical features after head trauma, and DTI observed abnormality of a neural structure that coincides with a newly developed clinical feature. However, further studies for a more precise diagnosis of TAI in individual patients should be encouraged.

Language: en