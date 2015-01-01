Abstract

AIMS: The aim of this study was to determine possible differences in psychiatric care contact and the type of contact in the year prior to suicide by migrant status and region of origin compared to Swedish persons.



METHODS: A population-based open cohort design, using linked national registers, to study all individuals aged 20-64 years who died by suicide between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2016 in Sweden (N = 12 474). The primary exposure was migrant status compared to the Swedish majority population in the following categories: non-refugee migrants, refugee migrants and children of migrants. The secondary exposure was region of origin in seven regions: Sweden, other Nordic countries, Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. The four outcomes were psychiatric in- and outpatient care, prescribed and purchased psychotropic medication and a variable composing the other variables, all measured the year before death. Logistic regression models adjusted for age, sex, income and marital status estimated the likelihood of psychiatric care utilisation by type of care within the year prior to death by migrant status and region of origin (individually and combined).



RESULTS: Out of all who had died by suicide, 81% had had psychiatric care of any type in the year before death by suicide. Among refugees the prevalence of psychiatric care before death by suicide was 88%. Compared with the Swedish reference group, non-refugees and persons from Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa had a lower likelihood of utilising psychiatric care prior to suicide driven by a lower use of prescribed psychotropic medication. Persons from the Middle East and North Africa had a higher likelihood, driven by higher use of psychiatric outpatient care and prescribed psychotropic medication. Non-refugees' likelihood of utilising care before death by suicide was lower within the first 5 years of living in Sweden.



CONCLUSION: A large share of those who die by suicide use psychiatric care the year before they die. Non-refugee migrants and persons from Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa have a lower likelihood of utilising psychiatric care prior to suicide compared to Swedish, whereas persons from the Middle East and North Africa have a higher likelihood. Health care and policy makers should consider both migrant status, region of origin and time in the new country for further suicide prevention efforts.

